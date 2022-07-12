Ranveer Singh’s wild kisses to Bear Grylls make Twitter cringe: ‘Yeh humara ladka nahi hai'

Ranveer Singh made his Netflix debut recently with his interactive special Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls, which saw him team up with wilderness survival expert Bear Grylls. The show premiered last week and recently, several users noticed a hilarious exchange between Ranveer and Bear, where the actor repeatedly kisses the survivalist. The short clip, and the reactions to it, has sparked hilarious memes online. Also read: Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls review: Actor weeps, eats maggots, misses Deepika Padukone

The premise for the adventure is that Ranveer is in the Serbian wilderness to obtain a rare flower called Serbica Ramonda for his wife Deepika Padukone. Helping him in his quest is world-renowned survival expert Bear Grylls. In the opening sequence of the show, Ranveer is ‘rescued’ by a chopper carrying Bear. The excited actor calls him ‘imported T’ and kisses him on the cheek and neck repeatedly as the survivalist looks quite uncomfortable.

An Instagram user shared the short clip recently calling it “probably the scariest moment of Bear Grylls’ life”. The clip was posted on Twitter by several users and meme pages over Monday and Tuesday. This led to memes being shared around it. Responding to the video, one user shared a Zakir Khan GIF where the comic says ‘Yeh hamara ladka nahi hai’, implying that Indians were disowning Ranveer over his antics. Another tweet read, “This is teaser of Gehraiyaan 2, starring Ranveer and Bear.” One meme stated, “Bear Grylls handled many dangerous creatures over the years but this will give him nightmares.”

A meme criticising Ranveer Singh's behaviour with Bear Grylls on the show.

Many memes imagined how a shocked Deepika Padukone would react to the moment.

Several users called Ranveer’s energetic public display of affection inappropriate as Bear looked uncomfortable throughout. One tweet called it “borderline assault.” Another user wrote, “As this act created a hostile work environment for bear Grylls he can launch a sexual harassment case against ranveer. Thanks co. for the POSH one hour crash course.”

Bear Grylls is a renowned survival expert and TV personality. He has appeared on popular shows like Man vs Wild and Into The Wild. Before Ranveer, several Indian celebs Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Rajinikanth, Vicky Kaushal, and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi have had their wilderness survival moments with him.

