Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh says he'll have a baby in 2-3 years, wants a daughter just like wife Deepika Padukone
bollywood

Ranveer Singh says he'll have a baby in 2-3 years, wants a daughter just like wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh makes his TV debut with The Big Picture that premieres on Saturday night. On the show, the actor reveals that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby.
Ranveer Singh makes his TV debut with The Big Picture.
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:35 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh has revealed that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby. In a new promo for his TV debut, The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh is seen talking about his marriage and future kids.

In the promo, Ranveer said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos everyday and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set').”

He then added, “Mai shortlist bana raha hu names ke. Aap mind nahi karenge to mai le lu aapse, Shaurya (I am shortlisting names. Would you mind if I take ‘Shaurya’ from you)?”

RELATED STORIES

The video opened with Ranveer dancing along with the contestant on his famous song, Tattad Tattad from Ram Leela Goliyon Ki Raasleela. The Bollywood star then introduced the contestant, “Please pay attention. His swag is merciless and his style is the talk of the town. Please welcome Abhay Singh from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.” 

The contestant’s mother was then seen in the frame, praising her son. She added that she hopes her son’s fate will change and she will find a daughter-in-law like Deepika Padukone.

Next, Ranveer told Abhay that he was feeling jealous of him because of his moustache. “I had a similar moustache when I was shooting Ramleela in 2012-13. I used to style my moustache and was proud of it," he said.

He added, "I am jealous of you, you have such an amazing moustache.” The contestant then informs Ranveer that the actor actually inspired him to grow the moustache.

Topics
ranveer singh deepika padukone
