The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh gifts contestant a pair of shoes, puts them on for her. Watch

Ranveer Singh is set to make his small screen debut as the host of a game show titled The Big Picture. A new promo showed him gifting a pair of shoes to a contestant and even putting them on her feet.

Colors shared a teaser from The Big Picture, which showed Ranveer gifting a contestant a pair of white sneakers, as she exclaimed, “Oh bhai!” He even helped her put them on and said, “Ab toh fly hi fly karegi meri behna (Now my sister will fly to great heights).” +

Another promo showed a glimpse of Ranveer getting flummoxed as he attempted to play the game himself. “Arre yaar, khud ka daala hua post abhi yaad nahi aa raha, maine kya likha tha caption mein. Nahi pata toh lappad padenge mujhe ghar jaake (I don’t remember the caption of my own post. If I don’t know the answer, I will get whacked at home),” he said.

Ranveer blurted out random answers - Karan Johar, Ram-Leela and ‘other side’ - and also mentioned Deepika Padukone. He said, “I hundred per cent won’t do it, otherwise my wife will hit me.” The full video will be out soon.

Kya hoga jab Ranveer ke saath hum khelenge The Big Picture ka yeh anokha khel?



The Big Picture will premiere on October 16 and will air on weekends at 8 pm on Colors. The show will also be available to viewers on Voot and Jio TV.

Contestants will be required to correctly answer 12 visual-based questions, with the help of three lifelines. The audience can also participate from their homes and win prizes.

Earlier, in a statement, Ranveer expressed his excitement about making his television debut. “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything - it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture,” he said.

“The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me. I am delighted to associate with Colors to bring alive this exciting new property,” he added.

