Ranveer Singh says he misses Deepika Padukone in new AMA session, has been trying to work with Ranbir Kapoor 'for years'

Actor Ranveer Singh held an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram on late Tuesday night. He answered a bunch of questions about Deepika Padukone, his love for football, being unapologetic about his fashion choices and even wanting to work with Ranbir Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan. He said he was missing his wife, who is shooting for Pathaan in Spain. (Also read: When Ranveer Singh broke down on meeting childhood hero footballer Thierry Henry: 'It changed how I look at fans')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A fan asked Ranveer, “How much are you missing DP?” Ranveer replied, “Loads.” Deepika reposted his message on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Also me.” When another fan asked if he likes food cooked for him by Deepika, he replied, “Love it! She is an amazing cook. My multitalented baby.” Deepika replied, “Trying to earn brownie points for?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika is currently in Spain, where she is shooting for her upcoming movie Pathaan. She will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the action movie by Siddharth Anand.

Ranveer was also asked if he wishes to work with Ranbir Kapoor. “Have been trying for years! Wouldn't it be kickass," Ranveer replied. While Ranveer and Ranbir have never worked together, Deepika has starred with Ranbir in movies such as Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. They also dated each other for a while.

Ranveer also expressed a desire to work with Shah Rukh, and with his old friend Arjun Kapoor for a second time. They have previously worked together in Gunday. Ranveer recently met supermodel Bella Hadid in London. When asked about her, he said, “She's very warm and polite. The best thing about her is how grounded and simple she is. It was great to meet her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When asked what he has to say to those who criticise his fashion choices, Ranveer said, “I don't have anything to say.” He said that he used to like playing Holi as a kid but not anymore. When someone asked him to bring back the Kohinoor diamond from London, Ranveer asked if Kohinoor basmati rice would do.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON