Ranveer Singh says he wants to be like Amitabh Bachchan, dedicates award to him: ‘80 ki umar mein bhi lage hain'. Watch

Actor Ranveer Singh said he wants to be like veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is still acting at the age of 80. Ranveer was honoured with the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year 2022 award during the event in Mumbai on Tuesday. Dedicating the award to his 'idol' Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer praised him. Apart from him, actor Kiara Advani also received an award. Both of them wore white outfits to the event. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh touches Nana Patekar's feet, kisses and hugs him)

After accepting the award, Ranveer called himself 'a proud Maharashtrian'. He then told actor Nana Patekar, "Nana ji aaj aapke mitra aur mere idol Amitabh Bachchan ka happy birthday hai (Nanaji, today is the birthday of your friend and my idol Amitabh Bachchan). Happy 80th birthday to my idol Mr Amitabh Bachchan to whom I dedicate this award today."

He also added, "Main bachpan se Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha, aaj bhi Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta hoon aur aage bhi jaake Amitabh Bachchan banna chahunga. Matlab 80 ke umar mein bhi lage hain, bas acting kar rahe hain (I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan from my childhood, today also I want that and would want to become him in future. He is still going on at the age of 80, he's still acting)."

Recently, Ranveer expressed his admiration for Amitabh in his article for India Today. He wrote, "Let's just say that the chambers of my heart are walled with posters of him. I say unequivocally that he's my greatest idol, a deity I have revered. It was my grandmother who ushered me into the fantastic world of Amitabh Bachchan and his artistry. She'd feed me her special home-cooked Sindhi delicacy sael bread whilst playing VHS after VHS of Amitabh Bachchan movies. And she would emphatically tell me, 'One day you have to grow up and be like him!'"

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline including Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023. He also has Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas.

