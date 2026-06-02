Ranveer Singh serves legal notice to FWICE over non-cooperation directive issued against him | Exclusive

The saga of the so-called ‘ban’ on Ranveer Singh from the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) has reached court, with the actor serving a legal notice to the organisation. The development comes days after FWICE had issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor over his unceremonious exit from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, effectively calling for a ban against him in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh sues FWICE

Ranveer Singh has fired a legal notice to the FWICE over the ongoing Don 3 drama.

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Hindustan Times has learnt that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the film workers’ body on Tuesday after it issued a non-cooperation directive against him last week. So far, it is unclear what Ranveer has sought in the notice, but FWICE will be required to respond to it in court.

Last week, FWICE, headquartered in Mumbai, had called for all its members not to work on any project starring Ranveer Singh. The decision, the body said, was taken after Farhan Akhtar, the director and producer of Don 3, urged the body to act, alleging Ranveer had walked out of his film days before the shoot was to commence.

What is the Ranveer vs FWICE saga?

In its notice issued on May 25, FWICE had said, “Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani informed FWICE that they have already incurred approximately ₹45 crores towards the pre-production of the film. He expressed grave concern that the sudden withdrawal of such a leading actor from the project at an advanced stage could expose the producer to severe financial losses and adversely affect the overall execution of the film.”

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{{^usCountry}} Later that day, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit told reporters at a press conference that the organisation sent Ranveer multiple notices but received no response. Consequently, they acted and asked their members not to work on any project featuring the actor. “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision,” he said. Later that week, Pandit said that the non-cooperation directive was not a ‘ban’ as had been claimed earlier. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later that day, FWICE President Ashoke Pandit told reporters at a press conference that the organisation sent Ranveer multiple notices but received no response. Consequently, they acted and asked their members not to work on any project featuring the actor. “None of our workers or members, across all crafts, will work on any of his projects. We have requested that all producers take a stand, join us in solidarity, speak out against this conduct, and make a firm decision,” he said. Later that week, Pandit said that the non-cooperation directive was not a ‘ban’ as had been claimed earlier. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} From a legal standpoint, the FWICE does not have the authority to ban any member of the film fraternity. In 2017, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ruling on a case filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, held that FWICE's mandate that a producer could engage only with its members violated the Competition Act, 2002 (Act), which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. It also said that FWICE cannot impose any penalty to enforce that clause. Consequently, CCI issued a cease-and-desist order against the organisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} From a legal standpoint, the FWICE does not have the authority to ban any member of the film fraternity. In 2017, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ruling on a case filed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, held that FWICE's mandate that a producer could engage only with its members violated the Competition Act, 2002 (Act), which prohibits anti-competitive agreements. It also said that FWICE cannot impose any penalty to enforce that clause. Consequently, CCI issued a cease-and-desist order against the organisation. {{/usCountry}}

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Ranveer Singh’s stance on FWICE’s step

Hours after FWICE issued its directive on May 25, Ranveer’s official spokesperson issued a statement addressing the development. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect. While several narratives and speculations have surfaced over time, Ranveer has never considered it necessary to respond publicly or contribute to conjecture. His focus remains firmly on his work and the commitments ahead,” the statement read. The actor himself has chosen to stay silent on the issue so far.

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Don 3 was announced in 2023 by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment. A teaser, released on YouTube and social media, unveiled Ranveer’s first look as the iconic character, earlier played by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, the film was delayed after the initial announcement and did not enter pre-production until late 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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