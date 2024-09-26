Ranveer Singh shares his first pic days after welcoming daughter with Deepika Padukone. See post

Ranveer Singh, who became a father earlier this month, dropped his first picture after welcoming his daughter with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The actor treated his fans with a glimpse of his post-intense workout session by sharing photos on his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh's return as Simmba in Singham Again to put an end to fans' wait) Ranveer Singh shared a photo on his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, Ranveer was seen flexing his muscles and wearing a white vest teamed up with blue shorts and a pair of gym gloves. He donned a long beard. Ranveer looked ripped while channelling beast mode.

Ranveer was seen flexing his muscles.

Following the joyful announcement of her daughter's arrival, Deepika recently offered a light-hearted peek into her motherhood journey through social media.

Deepika Padukone re-shared an Instagram reel that humorously encapsulates the challenges of new parenthood. The video features a woman navigating a chaotic morning routine, humorously portraying what if "adults ate like newborns."

The video begins with her waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, and struggling to eat at the dining table, ultimately passing out right after her first bite.

Deepika accompanied the post with a GIF of a person peeking out from behind curtains, symbolising her new phase of life.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8. The news was confirmed by the couple via a heartfelt Instagram post. The couple expressed their delight with the message, "Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer."

The post quickly garnered a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike.

The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

Deepika was last seen in the film Kalki 2898 AD. She and Ranveer Singh are set to reunite on screen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie Singham Again, which is slated for a Diwali release. Ranveer will be reprising his role from Simmba in the movie.

Ranveer recently announced another new project featuring a stellar cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. He will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming Don 3.