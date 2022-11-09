Ranveer Singh meets cricketer AB de Villiers, calls him 'The legend-'Mr. 360' See pics here

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share pictures with cricketer AB de Villiers. He posted many pictures with him on Tuesday. He spent some time with him while having conversations around cricket. Both of them made the most out of their afternoon. Ranveer called him: ‘The legend- ‘Mr. 360.' Many fans reacted to his pictures. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor spends quality time with Jehangir as she takes a day off from work, Anushka Sharma reacts. See pics)

In the pictures, Ranveer and AB de Villiers were colour-coordinated and wore black T-shirt. Ranveer accessorised his outfit with a white hat and metal chain around his neck. He posted a picture, where both of them smiled while looking at each other. In few pictures, AB de Villiers used his expressions to explain something to the actor while watching a cricket match on a big screen. Both of them bonded over drinks.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, “Had a great afternoon, hanging, chatting and watching cricket with the legend - ‘Mr.360’ himself @abdevilliers17 (bat and ball emojis) #championofchampions #besttoeverdoit.” Reacting to his pictures, one of his fans wrote, “Two favourites in one frame.” Another fan commented, “He seems so happy chatting and hanging with you, glad you had a good afternoon.” Other fan wrote, “Ab de is power hitter and Ranveer sir is a super star.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the pictures.

Recently, Ranveer left Yash Raj Films Talent. He made his Bollywood debut with YRF’s romantic comedy, Band Baaja Baaraat, with Anushka Sharma.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It was directed by Divyang Thakkar. It starred Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in prominent roles. The film was not profitable at the box office.

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It also stars Alia Bhatt. Apart from them, actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan are also a part of the film. It is set to release in theatres on February 11, 2023.

