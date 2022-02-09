Ranveer Singh shares video of little girl enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika Padukone. Watch

Ranveer Singh shared a video of a little girl enacting a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and praised her expressions. He also called her a ‘mini version’ of Deepika Padukone.

“Leela jaisi koi nahi (There is no one like Leela)! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone. Love the expressions! #chotideepika,” he wrote.

Compliments poured in from fans. “Oh wait a second, she’s not Deepika Padukone?” one Twitter user wrote, along with a heart-eyes emoji. “So talented at such a young age,” another said. “Expression game 10/10,” a third commented.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was Ranveer and Deepika’s first film together and was inspired by William Shakespeare’s tragic romantic play Romeo and Juliet. They played lovers from warring families. Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadha, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah and Barkha Bisht played supporting roles.

Ranveer and Deepika fell in love during the making of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for six years. They have since worked in films such as Bajirao Mastani and 83.

In an interview with Pinkvilla earlier this year, Deepika said that it took her a while to ‘get used to’ her and Ranveer working in films with other actors after doing a number of projects together. “He’s always been supportive of my work and it’s actually a bit strange because when we met, we were doing films together and then, his first film post Padmaavat was actually Gully Boy. So it felt different for me to be like ‘Okay, now you’re doing a film and I’m not in it’ and then, I had a release in which he wasn’t there,” she said.

“So it took some time to get used to that because our first interaction with each other was as co-stars. It took us a while to disconnect from that and be able to understand each other as actors, without being in that film,” she added.

