Ranveer Singh saw India vs Pakistan and Manchester United vs Arsenal together on 2 screens: ‘Bhaari multi-tasking’

Ranveer Singh shared a photo on his social media accounts as he watched Sunday’s thrilling match between India and Pakistan during Asia Cup 2022. The actor, who is an avid cricket fan, had a busy Sunday as he watched not one but two matches simultaneously. Ranveer Singh, who is also a die-hard football fan and a supporter of Arsenal, cheered for his favourite team while watching the Manchester United versus Arsenal match in Premier League, which was also played on Sunday. Read more: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma become salespeople in new ad

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Ranveer shared a photo where the India-Pakistan match was going on on a big screen, while the Manchester United-Arsenal match played on a smaller screen in front of it. Sharing the picture of him watching two big matches at the same time – one on TV and one on a tablet – Ranveer gave a funny caption, "Bhaari (heavy) multi-tasking." Many fans reacted to Ranveer’s photo with one writing, “We both are doing the same thing.” A Twitter user joked, “Your both teams lost…” Another one said, “What a terrible night for him (Ranveer).”

In the first pic, Virat Kohli was seen standing on the cricket ground holding his bat, while the other picture visible in Ranveer’s tweet and Instagram Stories was from the football match. While Pakistan won the match against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Manchester United won 3-1 against Arsenal, making the club win four league games in a row for the first time since April 2021. The match was played at Old Trafford Stadium.

Apart from Ranveer many celebs took to social media as they watched the India-Pakistan match. Actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of husband Virat holding the bat and showered her love as he scored a half-century.

Earlier on Sunday, Anticipating the big football game, Ranveer had shared a photo of himself dressed in an Arsenal jersey as he sat inside a car. He wrote, “One of the biggest rivalries in football! Manchester United vs Arsenal! The buoyant Red Devils vs the resurgent Gunners! Should be a cracker! How do you think this one will go?”

