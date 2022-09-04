Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kapil Sharma become salespeople in new ad; fans call it 'biggest multi-starrer'. Watch

Published on Sep 04, 2022 01:16 PM IST

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Kapil Sharma were joined by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly in a new ad for online marketplace Meesho.

Days after dropping intriguing posters for a mysterious project called ‘Mega Blockbuster’, actors Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kapil Sharma revealed what it was all about. The three appeared in an ad for online marketplace Meesho’s ‘mega blockbuster sale’, where they were joined by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly. Also read: Kapil Sharma, Rashmika, Trisha, Karthi announce new project; leave fans confused

The ad begins with Ranveer Singh adjusting a ‘mega blockbuster sale’ neon sign outside a shop. He then moves to the street informing shoppers in signature salesperson style that the ‘market of all markets’ is ready. Then the scene moves to Deepika Padukone, dressed in a pink suit, telling prospective customers about the variety on offer, followed by glimpses of Rohit Sharma and Sourav Ganguly acting as salespeople inviting shoppers for the sale. Then, Kapil Sharma, also acting like a salesman, distributes flyers about the sale to shoppers at a busy marketplace.

Fans reacted to so many big names coming together for one ad. “This is the biggest multi-starrer,” read one tweet. Others commented on the ad’s ‘mass reach’ by getting so many diverse stars on board together. Another fan commented, “Sad, it’s an ad. I had hoped it was a movie of some kind.”

On Friday, Kapil, Rohit, and Sourav had dropped posters of themselves announcing a new project called Mega Blockbuster, saying the ‘trailer’ would be released on September 4. Deepika and Ranveer followed suit the next day. This had left to many fans wondering if they were all going to star in a film together or collaborating for some other project. Many, however, were certain it was a promotional campaign. Sourav inadvertently let slip the secret, when his Facebook post included a mention of Meesho accidentally.

South stars Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Rashmika Mandanna had also dropped similar posters and fans are speculating that they would star in a similar ad in Tamil or Telugu probably.

ranveer singh deepika padukone kapil sharma sourav ganguly rohit sharma + 3 more
ranveer singh deepika padukone kapil sharma sourav ganguly rohit sharma + 2 more

