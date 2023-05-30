Ranveer Singh signs up with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor

Ranveer Singh is making some moves in Hollywood. The actor has signed on for global representation with the Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). He made his acting debut in 2010 with the Yash Raj Films' rom-com Band Baaja Baaraat, with Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has headlined several hits like Simmba and Gully Boy. Ranveer has also been named brand ambassador for several international organisations and endorses many top products. (Also read: Ranveer Singh takes a break and travels with dad to Abu Dhabi in new ad, gets disappointed later. Watch)

Ranveer signs with Hollywood agency WME

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.

According to a report in Deadline, Ranveer will now be represented globally by WME. They represent Hollywood stars like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner. He will also represented by India’s Collective Artists Network. Another report by the risk and financial advisory firm Kroll states that the actor has a brand value of $181.7 million. It also adds that Ranveer was India’s most-valued celebrity of 2022.

What's next for Ranveer?

While Ranveer has has a less than stellar year in 2022 with the films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus not performing well at the box office, his next film should definitely stir up some excitement. He is starring opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The first look posters for the film were recently released on director Karan's birthday last week.

Ranveer's international partnerships

The actor has partnered with the English Premier League in India as well as the National Basketball Association (NBA) as their brand ambassador in India. He often travels to their events both in India and internationally. Ranveer played in this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recently, he was in New York City for the re-launch of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store. Other celebrities like actor Florence Pugh and singer Jimin of BTS were also present for the event. The actor has also launched his own record label IncInk, to feature talented Indian emcees and rappers.

Deepika is already represented by an agency

Ranveer's wife, actor Deepika Padukone signed up with the Hollywood talent agency ICM in 2021. They represent actors like Olivia Colman and Regina King. She attended this year's Oscar ceremony to introduce the Telugu song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR. She is also a brand ambassador for fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

