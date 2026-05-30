Ranveer Singh spends time in Budapest amid growing Don 3 row, meets football star Declan Rice
Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share how he is spending his time amid the growing controversy around the Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar.
A lot is being said about Ranveer Singh and his fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, especially after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. However, Ranveer appears unfazed by the noise surrounding the controversy. Staying away from the clamour, the actor has been spending time with Arsenal football star Declan Rice in Budapest.
Ranveer Singh chills with Declan Rice
On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share how he is spending his time amid the growing controversy.
He took to Instagram Stories to share a cheerful moment with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in a candid photo from what appears to be a late-night meet-up. In the picture, the actor looked stylish in a pastel printed shirt paired with blush-pink trousers and tinted sunglasses, while Declan kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with black pyjamas.
They are seen standing arm-in-arm and smiling for the camera. Ranveer captioned the picture, “About last night,” adding a red and white heart emoji. The actor added the song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana’ in the background.
Ranveer also made time for fans during his stay in Budapest. The actor happily posed for a selfie with a couple who happened to spot him, and the fans later shared photos from the surprise encounter on Instagram, expressing their excitement at meeting the star. Other details surrounding Ranveer’s visit to Budapest remain unclear at the moment.
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute{{/usCountry}}
Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute{{/usCountry}}
After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed.{{/usCountry}}
After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed.{{/usCountry}}
On Monday, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.
Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The spokesperson further added that Ranveer does not wish to comment on the matter any further.
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