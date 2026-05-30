Ranveer Singh spends time in Budapest amid growing Don 3 row, meets football star Declan Rice

A lot is being said about Ranveer Singh and his fallout with Farhan Akhtar over Don 3, especially after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. However, Ranveer appears unfazed by the noise surrounding the controversy. Staying away from the clamour, the actor has been spending time with Arsenal football star Declan Rice in Budapest.

Ranveer Singh chills with Declan Rice

Other details surrounding Ranveer Singh’s visit to Budapest remain unclear at the moment.

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On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share how he is spending his time amid the growing controversy.

He took to Instagram Stories to share a cheerful moment with Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in a candid photo from what appears to be a late-night meet-up. In the picture, the actor looked stylish in a pastel printed shirt paired with blush-pink trousers and tinted sunglasses, while Declan kept it casual in a black T-shirt paired with black pyjamas.

They are seen standing arm-in-arm and smiling for the camera. Ranveer captioned the picture, “About last night,” adding a red and white heart emoji. The actor added the song ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Kahan Aisa Yaarana’ in the background.

Ranveer also made time for fans during his stay in Budapest. The actor happily posed for a selfie with a couple who happened to spot him, and the fans later shared photos from the surprise encounter on Instagram, expressing their excitement at meeting the star. Other details surrounding Ranveer’s visit to Budapest remain unclear at the moment.

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{{^usCountry}} Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 dispute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the actor later dismissed. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April.

Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.” The spokesperson further added that Ranveer does not wish to comment on the matter any further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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