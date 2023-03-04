Ranveer Singh spotted shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are busy filming for the last leg of their upcoming romantic-comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Kashmir. Directed by Karan Johar, it stars Alia opposite Ranveer Singh. After Alia was snapped leaving for the final schedule, several pictures of both Alia and Ranveer from Kashmir have surfaced online. Now new pictures show Ranveer in a black and white winter jacket, shooting amid snow-covered mountains. (Also read: Alia Bhatt sports kohl and nose ring for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot in Kashmir, video leaks online. Watch)

In the new photos that have gone viral on social media, Ranveer can be seen amid the snow-covered mountains of Gulmarg. True to Ranveer's quirky sense of fashion, the Cirkus actor is seen in oversized black coat and white inners, with statement sunglasses to match the black-and-white ensemble. He is also seen looking ahead with an expression of intrigue. A team member is also seen in an oversized neon-green jacket and black pants. She also sported a black beanie as she is seen standing on a snow-covered mountain, with a shocked expression.

In Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia plays a Bengali girl. It also stars Jaya Bachchan who will be seen as Ranveer's grandma as per a report. It also has veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi who will be each other's love interests. The film marks Alia and Ranveer's film reunion after the success of Gully Boy.

Recently, a photo of Alia Bhatt with a fan from Kashmir also surfaced online which has also been shared by a fanclub. She is seen in the same red outfit as seen in a leaked video. She smiled as she posed with the fan for a selfie.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film's release was postponed by exactly three months, in February. Karan wrote on Instagram last month, "They say ‘sabr ka phal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet)’, so to increase the mithaas (sweetness) of this incredibly special story – we're coming with a whole lot of love! Rocky aur Rani ke parivaar ho rahe hai taiyyaar, aur ab dekhiye yeh anokhi kahani of pyaar (Rocky and Rani's families are gearing up for a unique love story)!"

The film was scheduled to be released on April 28, 2023. However, the film's cast and crew announced that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date is July 28, 2023 now.

