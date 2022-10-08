Ranveer Singh teaches Tattad Tattad steps to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, fan says: 'Crossover didn’t know we needed'

Actor Ranveer Singh surprised his fans as he taught steps from his song Tattad Tattad to NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a video as Giannis followed his teacher, Ranveer. The actor recently flew out of Mumbai to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022. (Also Read | R Madhavan replies to troll who threatened to unfollow him for sharing pic with Ranveer Singh)

In the clip, the song played in the background as Ranveer did the steps. Giannis, who stood next to the actor in a room, followed his steps and repeated them with elegance. As the video came to an end, Ranveer and Giannis hugged each other and shook hands.

Ranveer wore a white T-shirt, yellow and green jacket, faded denims and pink shoes in the clip. Giannis opted for casuals--beige T-shirt, black denims and sneakers. He also carried a backpack. The original song from RamLeela featured Ranveer. It has been sung by Aditya Narayan.

Sharing the post on his Instagram Stories, Giannis wrote, “My guy" and tagged Ranveer.

Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "The Greek Freak gettin’ his Tattad Tattad on! @giannis_an34." Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "The crossover we didn’t know we needed." Another person said, "Awww wowww that's awesome video my dear Super Star RS. I like this song and dance moves too good yaar." "The duo we never knew we wanted," wrote an Instagram user.

"This must be the coolest thing I've ever seen. Gotta love this guy," said another fan. "This is incredible seriously," wrote a person. "The best thing about @ranveersingh, He never gets tired and is always full of energy!" commented a person.

Ranveer has several projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty's next directorial film Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on Christmas. Apart from that, Ranveer also has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

