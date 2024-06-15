 Ranveer Singh to gain 15 kgs for his next project; working on bulking himself up | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Ranveer Singh to gain 15 kgs for his next project; working on bulking himself up

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 15, 2024 02:33 PM IST

Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar. It also featured Alia Bhatt, and was a massive hit at the box office.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who will soon welcome his first child with actress Deepika Padukone, has started preparing for his next project, and will be undergoing a physical transformation for the same. It has been revealed that he will be putting on some weight for his next on screen outing. (Also read: 5 movies we wish Ranveer Singh was still a part of)

While his fans await an official word on Ranveer’s next project, the update was shared by writer Shobhaa De through her Instagram post.

Filmy update

Shobhaa bumped into Ranveer at a cafe in Alibaug, where she shared a meal with him. The writer captured the moment on her Instagram, sharing happy pictures with the actor.

In one picture, Ranveer is seen posing with Shobhaa and her friend, with all three beaming with joy. In one picture, Ranveer is seen posing with a plate of french fries.

Sharing the pictures, Shobhaa wrote, “Unexpected encounter at our favourite cafe in Alibagh. Selfie King @ranveersingh enjoying much needed "me time" before he takes up daddy duties....and starts his next film. Oh....the fries were mine”.

“But he said he is focusing on carbs himself. He needs to be 15kg heavier for his latest project. Charming, natural and unfailingly polite as always. Glad to have him as a neighbour in Alibagh,” she added. However, it is not known what projects she is referring to.

Ranveer’s upcoming work

The actor was last seen in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, helmed by Karan Johar. The film follows the love story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia Bhatt), who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures. In the film, Ranveer plays Rocky, a fitness enth usiast who hails from a Punjabi family, while Alia's character Rani is a journalist from a Bengali household.

Next, he will be seen again in Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release around Diwali this year. He also has the next instalment of Don in his kitty.

