5 Ranveer Singh films that have been shelved, from Baiju Bawra to Rakshas

Ranveer Singh scored a box-office hit in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani last year, after a spate of box office failures. He should've been on a roll now, but it seems like he's still struggling to get things in motion again. Five of his promising, big-budget films have been shelved recently. (Also Read – Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding cruise party: Ranveer Singh’s pic from starry night emerges online) A bunch of Ranveer Singh films stand shelved

Rakshas

His most recent project to get shelved is HanuMan filmmaker Prashanth Varma's Rakshas. In a statement issued on Thursday, the duo informed that the film isn't happening. Ranveer said, “Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully, we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.” Like Ranveer, Prasanth also assured fans that they would hope for an exciting collaboration in the future. "Ranveer's energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon sometime in the future," Prasanth said. Reportedly, Ranveer's exit happened after creative differences with Prasanth.

Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was all set to reunite with his Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh for another historical on the life of medieval India's legendary musician, Baiju Bawra. However, reports stated that Bhansali decided to put Baiju Bawra on the backburner and concentrate on Love & War, a film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

S Shankar and Ranveer Singh were supposed to collaborate on Anniyan remake

Anniyan remake

S Shankar was contemplating to adapt his 2005 blockbuster psychological action thriller Anniyan, starring Vikram, into Hindi with Ranveer in the lead role. However, after a round of initial discussions, the project was stalled as Shankar got busy juggling between his two Tamil films – Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

Shaktimaan

Reports suggested that Ranveer will take on the iconic Indian superhero character of Shaktimaan, popularly played by Mukesh Khanna in a television series in the 1990s and 2000s. The film adaptation was supposed to be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Basil Joseph, known for his 2021 superhero film Minnal Murali. However, recently Mukesh Khanna claimed that Ranveer is no longer playing Shaktimaan in the film adaptation.

Takht

The first film to get shelved out of these was Karan Johar's historical Takht, in which Ranveer was signed to play Dara Shikoh, the eldest son and heir-apparent of Mughal ruler Shah Jahan. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor, but it was shelved owing to the difficulty in executing its massive scale post the pandemic. Karan then went on to make Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer and Alia.

Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again and Don 3.