Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi
Alia Bhatt reacts to new video of Ranbir Kapoor's intense training in gym; fans call him ‘hottest man on Earth’

ByAnanya Das
Jun 08, 2024 10:35 AM IST

A focussed Ranbir Kapoor wore grey sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers as he worked out in the gym video that is grabbing attention on social media.

Alia Bhatt has reacted to a video of Ranbir Kapoor's intense training in a gym. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Ranbir's trainer shared an unseen video featuring the actor during a workout. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt talks about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition)

Alia Bhatt spoke about Ranbir Kapoor's new training video.
New video of Ranbir training

In the clip posted by Training With Nam, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in a grey sleeveless T-shirt, black shorts and sneakers. The clip also showed Ranbir smiling. The video was shared with the caption, “New day, new skill. Very first attempt at muscle up.”

The hashtags muscle up, Roman rings, ring muscle up, Ranbir Kapoor, RK, training with Nam, gymnastique, gymnastic, traction, strength and explosivity were also added in the caption.

Alia reacts to post

Reacting to the post, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Tooooo gooood (fire emojis)." A fan wrote, "You are a fitness freak." A person commented, "Hottest man on Earth." An Instagram user said, "The strength this needs."

Ranbir's upcoming films

Ranbir will play Aziz in Animal Park, the sequel to Animal. The film is yet to go on floors. He is also is gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. It also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

In the upcoming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. The film also stars Alia and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

Alia's upcoming projects

Alia will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia herself. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, this year. She is also set to play the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.

