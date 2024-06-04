Alia Bhatt talks about what contributed most to her international appeal and recognition

Alia Bhatt has over the years established herself not just as a successful actor but also an entrepreneur and fashion icon. The actor, in a recent interview with Economic Times has talked about what key decisions have contributed most to her international appeal and recognition. (Also read: Alia showers love on Varun Dhawan's daughter: ‘Another girl who is going to...') Alia Bhatt from her recent appearance at Guccii Cruise show 2025.

Alia Bhatt opens up on her career choices

Alia, when quizzed on what factors helped her in transitioning from a Bollywood actor to an international personality, said, “It's tough to pinpoint what factors worked. But I've always believed that when you're talking about international appeal, you're talking about something that transcends language and boundaries. The answer to that for me is emotion, which transcends wide and far. When I'm consuming Korean, Malayalam, or German content, I'm not focusing on the language. I'm connecting with the basic story and emotion it conveys. I have been very fortunate early in my career to get roles that offer a vast variety of emotional depth to play with. When I'm playing a character, I get very involved in it. My intention is always to go for different characters, and hopefully, that has come across to the audience. I wouldn't want to be pigeonholed into a specific type of film. I challenge myself to see if I can do different kinds of films.”

She further said that many people including Abhishek Choubey found it weird when she signed up for Udta Punjab. The actor said that she is often driven by challenges in her career. Alia concluded by saying that if the audiences are offered a ‘buffet of emotions’, they instantly connect to it.

Alia Bhatt's Met Gala 2024 appearance

Alia recently attended the Met Gala 2024 in a saree designed by Sabyasachi Mukerji. Her red carpet look was praised by fans. This was her second appearance at the global fashion event. She made her Met Gala debut in 2023 in a breathtaking ensemble crafted by Prabal Gurung. Alia also attended the Gucci Cruise show 2025 at the Tate Modern art gallery in London, hosted by the Italian luxury brand's creative director Sabato De Sarno.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project

Alia will be next seen in her home-production Jigra, co-starring Vedang Raina. She also has Love and War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.