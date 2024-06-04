Alia Bhatt showers love on new dad Varun Dhawan's daughter: ‘Another girl who is going to rule the world’

On June 3, Varun and Natasha welcomed a baby girl. Since then, the couple has been getting many congratulatory messages on social media. Fans were waiting for Alia’s message as she shares a close bond with Varun.

Pure joy

On Tuesday, Alia reposted Varun’s official arrival announcement for his baby girl on her own Instagram Stories, along with a sweet message. Her excitement was visible in her message.

“Joy, joy and pure joy,” Alia wrote in the message. She added, “Another little girl who is going to rule the world. Congratulations dearest Nat and VD,” she added, with dancing girl and balloon emojis.

Alia Bhatt's Insta story.

Varun started his acting journey in Bollywood with Alia. They made their debut together in 2012 through Student of The Year, and went on to do films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. They have a strong fan following, with their well-wishers appreciating their close bond as well. Their camaraderie was visible when they appeared together on chat show, Koffee With Karan.

Varun welcomes ‘baby Dhawan’

Natasha gave birth to a baby girl on June 3. Varun officially shared the good news via a sweet post on his Instagram. He did not mention the baby girl's name, and called her ‘Baby Dhawan’ in the post.

Earlier in the day, Varun’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his joy on social media as he took to Instagram story and wrote, “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun.”

Last night, Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan shared the happy news with paparazzi waiting outside the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. Varun’s mother, Lalli, also thanked the paparazzi as they congratulated her on the birth of Varun’s daughter.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February by posting a beautiful image in which Varun was seen kissing on Natasha’s baby bump. He wrote, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love.”