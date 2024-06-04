When Varun Dhawan manifested having a baby girl like Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed a baby girl on June 3. His father, director David Dhawan, shared the news with the media saying ‘Lakshmi aayi hai’.
Actor Varun Dhawan has entered a new phase of his life with wife Natasha Dalal by becoming a parent to a baby girl. And it seems the actor manifested the same years ago on the couch of popular chat show, Koffee With Karan. (Also read: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal officially announce daughter's arrival; Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu send wishes)
On Monday, the actor and Natasha were blessed with a daughter. As the new parents soak in the joyous moment, an clip from the chat show has emerged on Reddit, and is making fans go aww for all the right reasons.
Blast from past
During an episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan (KWK) fifth season, Varun shared the couch with actor Alia Bhatt, and expressed his desire to have a baby girl. During the rapid-fire round, Karan mentioned names of a few actors, and asked Varun, “What do the following have that you don’t?”
He went on to mention the name of actor Shahid Kapoor, and asked the same question. To which Varun responded, “He has a baby girl”. He laughed and clarified, “I don’t want his baby girl. I want my own. Shahid, your child is yours. I don’t want your child”.
At that time, Varun was not married, but was rumoured to be in a relationship with Natasha. On the KWK episode, he also shared his future plans, saying that being a father was on his list.
“I do believe in the institution of marriage. My parents have had a really solid marriage. I do wanna get married. I wanna have babies, actually. I want to have a child. I love children, and I wanna have my own little one," he said.
Entering parenthood
Natasha gave birth to a baby girl on June 3. Varun officially shared the good news via a sweet post on his Instagram. He did not mention the baby girl's name, and called her ‘Baby Dhawan’ in the post.
“Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Ram, Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare,” Varun wrote in his Instagram caption.
The couple is getting congratulatory messages form their friends and family. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Congratulations. Wohoooo”, her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra also wished the family. “Congrats.”
Varun's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “The bestest news. Congratulations to you both”. Karan Johar extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town, sharing, “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)”.
Natasha and Varun, tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. They announced their pregnancy in February by sharing an image in which Varun was seen kissing on Natasha's baby bump.
