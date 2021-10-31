Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ranveer Singh trolls Sara Ali Khan for new magazine cover that called her ‘wise’, Saba Ali Khan replies to him

Sara Ali Khan posed for the cover of a magazine. However, Ranveer Singh poked fun at the description and questioned her wisdom.
Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in Simmba.
Published on Oct 31, 2021 07:35 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan posed for Harper’s Bazaar India and was introduced on the cover as ‘young, wise and free’. Her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh teased her and questioned the description. “Wise?” he asked in the comments section.

Among those who replied to Ranveer’s comment was Sara’s aunt Saba Ali Khan. She dropped a laughing emoji and wrote, “...when she is in the mood… she’s an owl. Little Sara bia.” She added a heart emoji at the end.

Ranveer Singh poked fun at Sara Ali Khan.
In her interview with the magazine, Sara said that when she looks at her childhood pictures, she feels that she used to be quite the ‘drama queen’. “When I was younger, I would be in a complete get-up, wearing my mom’s make-up and serving tea with my dollhouse set... And my father would make short videos of me enacting a Moov or a Nirma ad. That said, I have always been extremely grounded in my traditions and roots, be that in my clothing or language... And Hindi is my operative language when it comes to high emotions,” she said.

Sara is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut in December 2018 with Kedarnath and followed it up with Simmba, which released later that month. She has also acted in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1.

Up next, Sara will be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The release of the film, directed by Aanand L Rai, has been delayed a few times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post to mark the wrap up of the Atrangi Re shoot, Sara thanked Aanand for the opportunity. “But more than that, thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, Sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team,” she wrote.

Sara thanked Dhanush for helping, motivating and inspiring her. “Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots),” she wrote. She also gave a shout-out to Akshay for ‘bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity’ to the sets.

