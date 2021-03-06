Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic from when they were 14
bollywood

Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic from when they were 14

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared an old picture featuring Rohan Shrestha on the photographer's birthday. The photo was taken when they were 14.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Ranveer Singh shares a childhood photo featuring Rohan Shrestha.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to wish photographer Rohan Shrestha a happy birthday on Saturday. He shared a picture of the two of them from their teenage years. In the throwback photo, Ranveer and Rohan posed in matching outfits, with their hands on each other's shoulders.

"Hi @rohanshrestha," Ranveer wrote in the caption, and added, "You are old." Rohan took to the comments section and wrote, "We are 14 in this. FML." Several other Bollywood stars took to the comments section and reacted to the picture. Dia Mirza dropped two tiger emojis whereas Aditi Rao Hydari commented: "Uffffff cuties." Sophie Choudry was left in splits. She dropped a few laughing emojis and wrote: "this is fabbbbb."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kareena recaps first year on Instagram in nostalgic post, but fans want baby pic

Janhvi Kapoor reveals the most important life lesson mom Sridevi imbibed in her

Gul Panag hailed for refusing to answer question about Kangana: 'Take my smile'

Kangana admits she's having 'bad day of cramps' after lashing out at Taapsee

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha cannot take his hands off her at her birthday bash

Rohan has been making headlines over his rumoured relationship with Shraddha Kapoor. He accompanied the actor to the Maldives where she was attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding. In photos from the wedding, Rohan was seen with his hands around Shraddha's waist, as they partied together. There have been rumours that the two could tie the knot soon.

His father Rakesh Shrestha recently gave his seal of approval to Shraddha. "As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one," he told ETimes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh rohan shrestha shraddha kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor dances at cousin Priyaank Sharma's baaraat, see new pics and videos from wedding

PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:07 PM IST
bollywood

Watch: Ranveer Singh sings Rang Barse Bheege Chunar Wali Big B style

UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 11:49 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP