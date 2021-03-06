Ranveer Singh wishes Rohan Shrestha happy birthday with unseen throwback pic from when they were 14

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to wish photographer Rohan Shrestha a happy birthday on Saturday. He shared a picture of the two of them from their teenage years. In the throwback photo, Ranveer and Rohan posed in matching outfits, with their hands on each other's shoulders.

"Hi @rohanshrestha," Ranveer wrote in the caption, and added, "You are old." Rohan took to the comments section and wrote, "We are 14 in this. FML." Several other Bollywood stars took to the comments section and reacted to the picture. Dia Mirza dropped two tiger emojis whereas Aditi Rao Hydari commented: "Uffffff cuties." Sophie Choudry was left in splits. She dropped a few laughing emojis and wrote: "this is fabbbbb."

Rohan has been making headlines over his rumoured relationship with Shraddha Kapoor. He accompanied the actor to the Maldives where she was attending her cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding. In photos from the wedding, Rohan was seen with his hands around Shraddha's waist, as they partied together. There have been rumours that the two could tie the knot soon.

His father Rakesh Shrestha recently gave his seal of approval to Shraddha. "As far as I was told, they were friends from their college days. Besides, they have many common friends in Juhu. They both are doing so well in their professional lives, so any decision they take about being together will also be a sensible and mature one," he told ETimes.