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Ranvir Shorey asks Indians to 'stop outraging over comedy' amid Pranit More's 370 biryani row

Ranvir Shorey defended comedians amid backlash against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra over ₹370 biryani row.

Jun 11, 2026 03:28 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Pranit More has been facing flak after an audience member — Himanshu Jangra — made disturbing remarks on his comedy show about wanting physical intimacy from a woman after spending money on her meal during a date. While many lashed out at Himanshu for making the comment, several others also called out Pranit for laughing at the distasteful remark and even promoting it on social media. Amid the backlash, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey seems to have come to Pranit's defence.

Ranvir defends Pranit?

Ranvir Shorey made a comment on comedians amid Pranit More's 370 biryani row.

Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged Indians to stop targeting comedians, saying it reflects how society is becoming increasingly regressive. He wrote, "STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT. JAI COMEDY! ✊🏽"

Internet react

At Pranit's Gurugram show, Himanshu spoke about going on a date while expecting physical intimacy from a woman. He shared how he spent money on her meal — a 370 biryani — and expected a 'return on his investment' in the form of physical intimacy. He said, “Maine kaha ki 370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.” His comment was met with roaring laughter from several men in the room. However, after the clip went viral on social media, he faced heavy backlash and was eventually fired from his job.

Pranit deactivated Insta, issued apology

Meanwhile, Pranit has also been facing backlash for promoting Himanshu's behaviour on his show and amplifying it through his social media platform.

Following the controversy, Pranit deactivated his Instagram account and also issued a statement. It read, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

 
ranvir shorey
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