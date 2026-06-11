Ranvir Shorey asks Indians to 'stop outraging over comedy' amid Pranit More's 370 biryani row

Pranit More has been facing flak after an audience member — Himanshu Jangra — made disturbing remarks on his comedy show about wanting physical intimacy from a woman after spending money on her meal during a date. While many lashed out at Himanshu for making the comment, several others also called out Pranit for laughing at the distasteful remark and even promoting it on social media. Amid the backlash, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey seems to have come to Pranit's defence.

Ranvir defends Pranit?

Ranvir Shorey made a comment on comedians amid Pranit More's ₹ 370 biryani row.

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Ranvir took to X (formerly Twitter) and urged Indians to stop targeting comedians, saying it reflects how society is becoming increasingly regressive. He wrote, "STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT. JAI COMEDY! ✊🏽"

STOP OUTRAGING OVER COMEDY, INDIA! A SOCIETY THAT DISRESPECTS COMEDY AND COMEDIANS SLOWLY LOSES THE ABILITY TO INTROSPECT.

JAI COMEDY! ✊🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 11, 2026

Internet react

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{{^usCountry}} Though Ranvir did not mention Pranit in his post, many believed he was referring to the comedian and criticised the actor. A comment read, "But a lot of derogatory, disrespectful and disgusting content is being sold as “comedy” If you don’t call them out, they’ll never know it’s wrong. In the recent case,Something that was done even with consent was a private matter is being told as a “ funny” incident." Another comment read, "Let’s see a man talk about your sister, your daughter or your mother like that, bet you won’t see the comedy in that." One more comment read, "So comedy that disrespects women, dehumanises and objectifies them, gives men with rape ideologies a platform to talk should be accepted!? Is that what you’re trying to say?" What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though Ranvir did not mention Pranit in his post, many believed he was referring to the comedian and criticised the actor. A comment read, "But a lot of derogatory, disrespectful and disgusting content is being sold as “comedy” If you don’t call them out, they’ll never know it’s wrong. In the recent case,Something that was done even with consent was a private matter is being told as a “ funny” incident." Another comment read, "Let’s see a man talk about your sister, your daughter or your mother like that, bet you won’t see the comedy in that." One more comment read, "So comedy that disrespects women, dehumanises and objectifies them, gives men with rape ideologies a platform to talk should be accepted!? Is that what you’re trying to say?" What is the controversy? {{/usCountry}}

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At Pranit's Gurugram show, Himanshu spoke about going on a date while expecting physical intimacy from a woman. He shared how he spent money on her meal — a ₹370 biryani — and expected a 'return on his investment' in the form of physical intimacy. He said, “Maine kaha ki ₹370 lage hain to use to wasool to karunga hi.” His comment was met with roaring laughter from several men in the room. However, after the clip went viral on social media, he faced heavy backlash and was eventually fired from his job.

Pranit deactivated Insta, issued apology

Meanwhile, Pranit has also been facing backlash for promoting Himanshu's behaviour on his show and amplifying it through his social media platform.

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Following the controversy, Pranit deactivated his Instagram account and also issued a statement. It read, "I’ve seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgement on my part."

"I appreciate everyone who raised their concerns respectfully. I sincerely apologise for whatever happened, and I’ll take this lesson forward. I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning," he concluded.

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