Raqesh Bapat blushes when asked about meeting Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty: 'Let’s not go there'

Raqesh Bapat reveals if he's met Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty. The television actor met Shamita in the Bigg Boss OTT house. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Raqesh Bapat revealed he has spoken to Shamita Shetty's sister Shilpa Shetty. The television actor grew close to Shamita during Bigg Boss OTT and they began dating after the show ended. 

While Raqesh got blessings from Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty during an episode of Bigg Boss OTT, Shilpa is yet to publicly comment on their relationship. 

Raqesh was recently asked in a News18 interview if he got a chance to meet Sunanda and Shilpa yet, the actor blushed and attempted to dodge the question by saying, “Let’s not go there.” However, he did add, “They are lovely people. I have had a word with them for sure. Shamita is blessed to have such a good family.” 

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Shamita had said her family was happy for both of them. “See, I’ll speak about my family. At the end of the day, they are just happy that, you know, I have just connected with someone after really long. At the end of the day, they will see me in a happy space, they will be happy, irrespective. They also loved Raqesh on the show and the person he is. So, it is for Raqesh and me to, sort of, take a call on this. Right now, we’re just getting to know each other, it’s too soon. So, I’ll just leave it at that,” she said. 

After finishing as the second runner-up on Bigg Boss OTT, Shamita will head to Bigg Boss 15. The reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will start on Saturday. Shamita will compete against Tejasswi Prakash, Akasa Singh, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Sahil Shroff, Miesha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat. 

Raqesh had confirmed that he was offered the show. However, he turned down the opportunity. He was also among the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT. 

 

