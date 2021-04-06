Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday on Goodbye set, shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan. See here
Rashmika Mandanna celebrates birthday on Goodbye set, shares pic with Amitabh Bachchan. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 06, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna mentioned how she removed her mask only for the pictures.

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna on Monday celebrated her birthday on Goodbye's set. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures, one of them being with co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing them, she wrote: "What a satisfying day looks like.. P.S. The mask was taken off only for clicks! Wear a mask at all times, guys @amitabhbachchan #VikasBahl #Goodbye." In one of the pictures, she poses with Amitabh.

Among those who reacted to the post was Telugu and Tamil actor Samantha Akkineni, who said: "Happy birthday."

Kishwer responds to Kangana's fans who accuse her of 'bullying' actor

Mira Rajput shares throwback pic with Pragya Kapoor, dubs them 'bump twins'

Suhana Khan deletes her latest Instagram post

Did Randhir Kapoor share and delete pics of Kareena-Saif's newborn son?

The film went into production recently. Starring Amitabh and Rashmika, Goodbye will be directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is a Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment production.

Rashmika, who has starred in hits like Yajamana (Kannada), Geetha Govindam (Telugu) and Devadas (Telugu), started shooting for Goodbye from Thursday.

Balaji Telefilms' Ekta Kapoor called Goodbye a great combination of emotion and entertainment. "It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film," she said in a statement.

Amitabh has a number of films in his kitty. His film Chehre with Emraan Hashmi was to release on April 9. However, due to a spike in Covid 19 cases, the makers have decided to postpone the film's release. He also has Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Jhund with Sairat director Nagraj Manjule. The actor had been shooting for Ajay Devgn's directorial debut Mayday in March. The film also stars Ajay and Rakul Preet Singh.

(With PTI inputs)

