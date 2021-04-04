Rashmika Mandanna: Working with Mr Bachchan is my best birthday gift ever

It is going to be a rather special birthday for actor Rashmika Mandanna and even though it will be an all work day, she isn’t complaining. The super excited actor reveals she will be shooting with Amitabh Bcahchan on her special day.

“This year, it is going to be a working birthday for me. And I’ve got my gift already — the opportunity of working with Mr Bachchan and that too on my birthday. This is my best birthday gift ever. So yes, even though this year it’s going to be about work, I know I’m going to enjoy it thoroughly,” says the actor, who turns 25 on April 5.

Mandanna, who has predominantly worked in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, will be making her Hindi film debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and has already signed her second Goodbye, which also stars Bachchan.

Talking about how she generally likes to spend her birthdays, the actor says she’s not big on celebrations.

“Of course turning a year older is something to celebrate for sure. But I haven’t been much of a birthday person. It’s only in recent years that people around me, and friends, have made it really special for me,” says Mandanna, quick to add, “But of course, this year I’ve all the more reasons to celebrate. I’m sure they are going to be celebrating it on set, so I’m looking forward to it.

Best known for Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018), Dear Comrade (2019) and Tamil film Sulthan, the actor says has already got her birthday wish and she also hopes that her films continue to impress the audiences.

“I’ve already received it. I’m living my dream. I’m just grateful that my wish has actually come true. What more do I wish for. But, I also wish that I can make audiences happy with my films and performances, and get better and better every single day,” she muses.

Mandanna is also one of the busiest actors today with multiple films lined up for release, and she is enjoying this phase. “I live in the present. I take each day as it comes. We’ve to work hard now so that we get the result later,” she ends.