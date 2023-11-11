close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Delhi Police writes to Meta to give info of account that shared video

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake case: Delhi Police writes to Meta to give info of account that shared video

PTI |
Nov 11, 2023 01:41 PM IST

The move comes a day after Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the circulation of Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video.

The Delhi Police has written to Meta to provide the URL of the account from which the 'deepfake' video of actor Rashmika Mandanna was shared on social media. The move came a day after the city police filed an FIR in connection with the incident.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Animal
Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Animal

According to an officer, the Delhi Police has also sought the information of the people who shared the fake video on the social media. "We have written to Meta to access the URL ID of the account from which the video was generated," an officer privy to the investigations told PTI.

An FIR in the matter was registered under sections 465 (forgery) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C and 66E of the Information Technology Act at the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The officer said a dedicated team of officers has been constituted to crack the case. "We are expecting the case will be cracked soon."

The Delhi Commission for Women too had on Friday sent a notice to the city police in connection with the video, seeking action against the people involved in the act.

A deepfake video of Rashmika Madanna, which was suspected to be made with the help of Artificial Intelligence, went viral on social media last week.

The original video was stated to be of a British-Indian influencer, whose face had been edited with Rashmika's face.

