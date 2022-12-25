Rashmika Mandanna, Karisma Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar get in the Christmas mood, send wishes. See pics

Many celebrities such as Rashmika Mandanna, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, among others, spent a good time while celebrating Christmas. All of them shared pictures on their social media handles from their Christmas celebrations. Their posts gave perfect Christmas vibes to their fans. Many celebrity friends and fans also extended warm wishes in their comments section. (Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates Christmas with her twins Jai and Gia, shares video: 'Loads of love and light always')

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a happy picture with a large Christmas tree in a restaurant. She opted for a maroon cardigan and a black muffler, kept her eyes shut while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “This time I already had a Christmas picture and I took this only keeping in mind that I needed a picture to wish you all…(monkey and smiley emojis). So Merry Christmas my loves..(red heart emoji).” Fans extended Christmas wishes to her on the post.

Taking to Instagram Stories, actor Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of her husband, actor-director Kunal Kemmu getting a kiss from their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and wrote, “We have been up since 6 am.” She posted another picture with her father-in-law Ravi Kemmu. In the picture, Soha and Inaaya twinned in matching red Christmas outfits. Soha showed love to her daughter as she gave her a kiss.

Soha Ali Khan shares pictures from her Christmas celebrations via Instagram Stories.

Actor Karisma Kapoor decked up in the costume of Santa Claus and shared a picture with her pup. She gave a big smile while posing for the camera. Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Christmas cookies and coffee.” Actor and friend Malaika Arora commented, “Merry Christmas (Christmas tree and red heart emoji).” Actor Arjun Rampal shared pictures with his family from their vacation and wrote, “Wish you all a Merry Christmas from Rampal's love (red heart emoji) spread it. ” He used ‘merry Christmas’ as the hashtag on the post.

Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar celebrated his first Christmas with singer-wife Shibani Dandekar. To mark the occasion, he shared a picture with Shibani and their dogs with a large Christmas tree in the backdrop and wrote, “Merry Christmas to you and yours (Christmas tree and red heart emojis).” Actor Ronit Boseroy wrote, “Merry Chritsmas Shibani, Farhan (red heart emoji).” Many fans posted heart emojis on the picture.

Actor Preity Zinta also celebrated Christmas with her twins, Jai and Gia, and shared a video from her celebrations on Instagram handle and wrote, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours (red heart emojis). May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace & togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love and light always.”

