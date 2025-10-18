Rashmika Mandanna on Dhanteras: Jewellery is a keepsake, holds emotional value

Rashmika Mandanna says she's trying to take a few days off to go home and spend time with family this Diwali, while the plan isn't finalised yet, with her Diwali release Thamma this year, she's manifesting it. She says, "I really hope I can go home for Diwali, it’s been a while and festivals are when I miss my family the most. Honestly, with the kind of schedules we have sometimes, it’s not always easy to make it home every single time. And I miss that. But whenever I do get to go home, there’s this one tradition that I absolutely love, we all cook together and make Koovale Putt it’s this traditional dish that we make back in Coorg. At the end of the day, it’s those small things that make festivals so special. Just being with the people you love." Rashmika Mandanna

While buzz about an engagement with Vijay Deverakonda and videos flaunting a ring have been doing the rounds, the actor maintains a tightlipped stance. Whenever she does decide to tie the knot though, has she and her family been investing in gold jewellery, that's most popular at Indian weddings? She says, "Over the years we’ve definitely collected pieces here and there not just thinking about the future or weddings, but more as keepsakes that hold emotional value."

When asked about any particular Dhanteras she recalls where she bought something expensive for herself or the family with her earnings, she says, "I remember one Dhanteras right after first or second film, which is when I was making decent money it was the first time I actually bought something big with my own earnings. I was a so emotional because it felt like such a proud moment for me and more for my parents. So, it was a chain and pendant for my mom, she’s always been my lucky charm. It wasn’t about how expensive it was or anything, but more about that feeling of giving my mom something special from my own money!"

And is she particular about the kind of jewellery she invests in? "Not really, nothing too particular. I usually love small but beautiful pieces, something delicate yet meaningful. I think jewellery should reflect your personality, so I just go with whatever feels right."

She adds that jewellery from her mom's closet is most precious to her. “The earrings my mom gifted me when I was in college are my absolute favourite. There are so many beautiful memories attached to them, they were actually my first pair of earrings ever soo they’re special," she says.

Sharing her excitement for Thamma she adds, “Thamma is releasing on Diwali, and the whole team is completely lost in promotions right now. So all our Diwali preparations are for a Thammakedar Diwali. This year has been super special. Thank you so much for all the love and support, my loves! I’m working hard every single day, and your love is what keeps me going.”