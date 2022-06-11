Rashmika Mandanna reveals Ranbir Kapoor calls her ‘madam’, says ‘I do not like it’

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up about Ranbir Kapoor as her co-star. She is all set to foray into the Hindi film industry with her upcoming Bollywood films, including Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Animal. She was recently shooting with Ranbir in Manali. Talking about her work experience with him, the actor said that he addresses her as ‘madam’. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Manali during Animal shoot. Watch)

Rashmika and Ranbir-starrer Animal is backed by T-Series. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. It’s slated to release on August 11, next year and also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

When asked about Ranbir, Rashmika told Filmfare, “He’s extremely loving. I was, of course, nervous when I met him first, but I think he’s so easygoing that five minutes into the look test, we were already very comfortable with each other. Thinking about it, it’s amazing how easy it’s been so far with Ranbir and Sandeep.” “And he’s the only one in the whole industry who calls me ‘ma’am,’ and I do not like it. I will get him for this one,” she added while laughing.

Rashmika also shared her thoughts on the term ‘pan-Indian star’ during her interaction. Amid the ongoing language debate in the Indian film industry, she added, “I always wanted to learn different languages because I wanted to feel closer to my audiences through my movies and my voice, so the concept of "pan-Indian star" just came along. For me, as long as I can reach the heart of the audience across the globe, I will do it, even if it means learning many more languages.”

Besides Animal, Rashmika will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Goodbye, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The actor is also a part of Thalapathy 66, releasing next year.

