Rashmika Mandanna shares fun BTS of Cocktail 2 shoot, calls Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon ‘partners in dance and crime’

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for Cocktail 2, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and is directed by Homi Adajania. The upcoming film has already created buzz for bringing the trio together in a fresh, contemporary take on the popular franchise.

Rashmika Mandanna gives glimpse into Cocktail 2 shoot with unseen BTS clips.(Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna)

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On April 16, Rashmika shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s shoot in Sicily, Italy, on her Instagram, where the cast filmed the track Jab Talak. The clip offered fans a fun glimpse into the shoot atmosphere, showing the actors dancing between takes, laughing and enjoying their time on set. (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna calls herself ‘child of soil’, Vijay Deverakonda gushes over Coorgi women at Kodagu reception )

Rashmika Mandanna shares BTS of Cocktail 2 shoot

In her post, Rashmika also wrote a playful note from her character Diya’s perspective, describing the experience as chaotic yet full of joy and spontaneity. She revealed that the team was constantly dancing, vibing and laughing while still managing to capture the perfect shots on camera.

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{{^usCountry}} “A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A page from Diya’s diary- We shot for Jab Talak in Sicily, Italy and it was all- random dancing between takes, loving dancing and just vibing, laughing at literally everything… and somehow still pulling it off with swag,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She further added that Diya was “living her best life,” hinting at the carefree energy of her character, and teased that audiences will understand her journey once the film releases. Rashmika described the shoot as a mix of “chaos and dance,” reflecting the lively mood on set.

Talking about her co-stars, she called Shahid and Kriti’s characters “partners in dance and crime,” adding that there was never a serious moment between them even during intense scenes. “and Ally & Kunzee?? partners in dance and crime for real… I don’t think Diya Kunal and Ally had a single serious moment even when they had to be serious!! you guys are mad and you are my madness and I love you for it!” she wrote, also confirming the film’s worldwide release date as June 19.

About Rashmika Mandanna

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Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot with Vijay Deverakonda in February 2026, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad attended by several prominent industry personalities. The couple is also expected to reunite on screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. Rashmika will be seen in Cocktail 2, which is scheduled for release on 19 June 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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