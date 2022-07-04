Rashtra Kavach Om box office day 3 collection: Aditya Roy Kapur film falls flat, earns only 4 crore in first weekend

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi-starrer Rashtra Kavach Om has failed to set the cash registers ringing. The action film had a very slow start on its opening day and has so far failed to register much growth as well. As per reports, the film earned just ₹1.5 crore on Sunday, taking its total first weekend collections were just over ₹4 crore. Also read: Rashtra Kavach Om box office: Aditya Roy Kapur's film opens at just ₹1.5 crore

Rashtra Kavach Om has been directed by Kapil Verma and also features Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Prakash Raj, and Prachee Shah in pivotal roles. The film was earlier titled Om: The Battle Within, but the title was changed weeks before the release.

A report by BoxOfficeIndia.com stated, “Rashtra Kavach Om collected a very low 4 crore nett plus over the first weekend. The business was better in the single screens of UP and Bihar and these even managed to jump on Sunday. There is not hope for the film post the weekend as whatever numbers have come they have come genre and the genre is front loaded.”

However, the report added that since bigger films with more bankable stars are also failing to breach the ₹15-crore mark in the first weekend, these numbers can be considered ‘par for the course’. “The collections are bad but when far bigger films with stars are getting weekends of under 15 crore nett, this film getting 4 crore nett is par for the course,” said the report. For instance, Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 earned ₹13.4 crore in its first weekend while Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey did a business of ₹12.3 crore in its first three days.

Rashtra Kavach Om was also panned by critics for its absurd storyline and wooden acting. The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Rashtra Kavach Om does disservice not only the the genre it claims it belongs to, but also to the audiences who want to see Aditya Roy Kapur on the big screen doing something substantial rather than just packing a punch and making us feel the impact in slo-mo.”

