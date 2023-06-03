Raveena Tandon wishes 'OG pudding' daughter Chaya Tandon on birthday with throwback pics, pens note. See post

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a video montage and penned a note on her daughter Chaya Tandon’s birthday. Raveena adopted Chaya in 1995. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Raveena posted the clip comprising several old and new pictures of Raveena and Chaya. The montage also featured Raveena's daughter Rasha. In the throwback photos, they were also seen spending time in the swimming pool, goofing around and travelling together. (Also Read | Fans call Raveena Tandon, Rasha ‘twins’ on seeing their pics together from daughter's graduation dinner)

Raveena pens note for Chaya

Raveena also added the song Chhoti Si Aasha from Roja as the background music. She captioned the post, "Happy happy Birthday my OG Pudding! @chaya.m.m May gif fulfil all that your heart desires and bring you happiness at each step that you take in life … you deserve all the love all the joy that this world can give you .. so go out there and grab and live life’s each golden moment... you always have my blessings cause I believe in you (black heart emojis)."

Adopting Pooja and Chaya

Raveena adopted two daughters--Pooja and Chaya, in 1995. Talking about the adoption, Raveena had told Pinkvilla earlier, “There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.”

In 2016, in an interview with Hindustan Times Raveena had said, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.” Chaya is an air hostess and Pooja an event manager. Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani. They are parents to two children--daughter Rasha (2005) and son Ranbirvardhan (2008).

Raveena's upcoming projects

Fans will see Raveena in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

