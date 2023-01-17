Raveena Tandon spends a day at fruit farm, gives a tour. Watch

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and gave a tour of her farm life at home. She shared a video to show off fresh papaya and radishes which were grown in her farm. She also posted mini clips of beautiful rose and marigold flowers among others from her garden. She was all smiles as she posed with her cute dog. The actor can be seen making the most out of her free time with nature and animals. Many fans reacted to her post in the comment section. (Also read: Preity Zinta takes fans on tour of her ‘ghar ki kheti’ in LA, shows fresh apples: 'Reminds me of my home')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena shared a small video with dog, looking outside from her car's window. The sun's rays were falling directly on her face. Then, she gave a tour of her farm, where she showed the camera some flowers. In one of the pictures, Raveena sat down with her dog and clicked a selfie. She also showed fresh harvest of papayas and radishes. In one of the videos, she can be seen patting her dog. She can be heard saying to dog, “Smile, smile..where are you pushing yourself off to, where are you going?” and laughed at the end. Finally, she posted a happy picture of herself with her dog in the background. She wore a black tee and tied hair in a bun.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the post on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Days at home away from home…my escape plan..” She used ‘farm life’ with red heart emoji as the hashtag. Reacting to the farm post, one of her fans wrote, “Mam, at least you take care of these loyal animals, god bless you, be happy always.” Another fan commented, “Superb escape..enjoy your own space.” Other fan wrote, “You are always beautiful (red heart emoji).” “Looking so gorgeous”, wrote one. Many fans dropped heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. They have two children--Rasha (born 2005) and Ranbir (2008). Before her marriage, in 1995, Raveena had adopted two girls, named Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of her adopted daughters are married and also have children of their own. Her youngest daughter Rasha keeps making news with her resemblance to the actor.

On the work front, fans last saw Raveena in KGF: Chapter 2. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt. She also has Arbaaz Khan's Patna Shukla with Satish Kaushik along with the second season of her web show, Aranyak as her upcoming projects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.