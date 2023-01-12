Preity Zinta takes fans on tour of her ‘ghar ki kheti’ in LA, shows fresh apples: 'Reminds me of my home'

Preity Zinta took to Instagram and gave a tour of her kitchen garden in Los Angeles. She shared a video to show off her fresh apples which she grew in her kitchen garden. She called it ‘ghar ki kheti’ and explained the importance of the juicy pink apples as they remind her of her 'home' in Himachal. She also shared with her fans that she started gardening during coronavirus pandemic. This invited many messages from fans in the comment section. (Also read: Ankita Lokhande shares pics as she goes gardening for Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream’)

In the clip, she opted for orange sweater with blue pants. She kept her hair loose as she stood next to her fresh apple plants. She said, “Hi everyone, welcome to another edition of my ghar ki kheti (my kitchen garden). Today I am very excited, mai aapko ye dekhaate hoye ki ye mera seb ka paed (to show you my apple trees), my little apple tree, I know it is little but I am super excited, it's been three years, because finally it has a fruit, look at it. "

She held the apples and said, “Two little apples as they say, do hi kaafi aur aur se maafi..(two is more than enough) but not for this tree. I am very excited about these apples, look at these..chhote hai par, bohot tapasya ki maine inn apples ko ugaane ke liye, (I have worked really hard to grow them) I think I should talk to these tress everyday that can you give me some apples?”

She concluded by saying, "This is pink lady apple tree, and you know Himachal se aap ek ladki ko bahar le jaa sakte hai (as they say you can girl out of the Himachal), but you cannot take Himachal out of a girl. Here's me getting excited about my apple trees. Here's to eating organic living and healthy, and my ghar ki kheti (my garden), till next time, see you later."

Sharing the garden video on Instagram Reels, Preity wrote, “I discovered gardening during the pandemic. It was what gave me a sense of security, happiness & hope. All the plants n trees featured in my Ghar Ki Kheti videos were planted during that time. This is what my Pink Lady Apple tree looks like (apple emoji). This tree is very special to me as it always reminds me of my home in Himachal. Here’s to being proud of your roots & never forgetting where you come from.”

Reacting to the clip, one of her fans asked, “Aren't you getting lots of rain in LA? Stay safe.” Another fan wrote, “I miss you and your vibes!!” Other fan commented, “Himachal beauty, prettiest princess from paradise.” A fan wrote, “Pls come back on screen, I have missed you.” “We are human and that's why we love nature”, added one.

Preity is currently staying at her Los Angeles home with husband Gene Goodenough and their twins, Gia and Jai. Their children turned one in November, 2022.

