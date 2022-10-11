Raveena Tandon is unrecognisable in black and white childhood pic with Amitabh Bachchan: ‘In awe of you then and now’

Raveena Tandon and Amitabh Bachchan worked together in the 2001 thriller Aks, which also featured Manoj Bajpayee, and was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. On Tuesday, as Amitabh celebrated his 80th birthday, Raveena took to social media to wish the veteran actor and her former co-star. Sharing their photos together, Raveena called Amitabh a ‘legend’ and said she would always be in his awe. Also read: Entire Bollywood is sharing birthday messages for Amitabh Bachchan

The first photo she posted on Instagram and Twitter was from Raveena Tandon’s childhood. In the black-and-white throwback, the actor sat on her father’s lap, who was seated next to Amitabh at an event. Raveena’s late father Ravi Tandon was a director and producer; he died earlier this year. The next three photos were selfies of Raveena with Amitabh from recent years. Raveena was seen decked up in ethnic outfits in all three photos clicked at various events.

Sharing the pictures with a series of emojis, Raveena wrote in the caption, “Happy, happy birthday and love Amitabh Bachchan sir! Wishing you health, happiness and love always, legend. Will always be in awe, since then to now, no one was, or will ever be you!” Many reacted to Raveena’s photos with Amitabh. One commented, “What lovely pictures, Raveena.” Many others left fire and heart emojis in the comments section of her post.

On October 11, many celebs shared their photos with Amitabh as they wished the veteran actor on his birthday. Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Vicky Kaushal and many other celebs took to Instagram to post birthday messages and shared old photos featuring Amitabh. Karan, who backed Amitabh’s recent release Brahmastra, shared a series of photos with the actor and wrote a touching birthday note for him.

An excerpt of Karan Johar’s birthday post for the actor read, “Amitabh Bachchan is not just an institution, a legend, a masterclass in acting… he is a feeling! A feeling that takes us back to the first time we whistled and clapped on a superstar entry, applauded a punchline, danced in the isles of a cinema…”

Amitabh’s last release was Goodbye, which marked actor Rashmika Mandanna’s Bollywood debut. The film did not perform well at the box office. Amitabh’s next is Uunchai, which is slated to be released on November 11 this year. To mark Amitabh's 80th birthday, son Abhishek Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan gave him a surprise in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

