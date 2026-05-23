Raveena Tandon makes an appeal to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after stray dog removal drive begins: ‘I sincerely hope…’

Actor Raveena Tandon has spoken up after the Punjab government began a drive to remove stray dogs from the streets and move them to shelters or euthanise them if they’re deemed dangerous. The actor made an emotional appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, urging him to ensure that the verdict is interpreted and carried out with compassion, humanity and balance.

Raveena Tandon makes an appeal

On Saturday, Raveena took to Instagram to share a note addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.(PTI)

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On Saturday, Raveena took to Instagram to share a note addressed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressing hope that the interpretation and implementation of the verdict would continue to be handled with humanity and balance.

"Honourable CM Bhagwant Mann ji, the recent observations around the Supreme Court verdict on stray animal management have sparked important conversations across the country. While public safety is extremely important, I sincerely hope the interpretation and implementation of the verdict continues to remain humane and balanced. Compassionate solutions such as sterilisation, vaccination, proper shelters and structured rehabilitation can help protect both citizens and animals,” Raveena wrote in her note.

Raveena also said she believes Punjab has the opportunity to set an example by addressing this sensitive issue with a sense of both responsibility and compassion.

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{{^usCountry}} She added, “I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness. How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “I truly believe that with the support of authorities, animal welfare organisations and experts, Punjab can set an example of handling this sensitive issue with both responsibility and kindness. How we treat the voiceless ultimately reflects who we are as a society." {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, Sonu Sood had also posted a video on his social media in which he spoke about what was happening in Punjab regarding stray dogs and said, “I saw a Tweet today in which our Honourable CM Punjab has given an order to remove stray dogs. I have seen a lot of videos claiming what is allegedly happening to them after that. They were very disturbing.”

He added, “But we need to acknowledge that dogs are loyal creatures. Many people adopt stray dogs and care for them daily. They are not as harmful. Yes, there are instances of street dogs biting kids, but the people in those areas know which ones are harmful. A lot of times, they complain, and those are taken away, too,” said Sonu.

Punjab begins drive to remove stray dogs

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On Friday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that his government will work to “remove” stray dogs from places with heavy public movement and use “legally permissible measures, including euthanasia” against “dangerous and aggressive dogs that pose a threat to human life”, following a Supreme Court order dated Tuesday.

For the first time, the top court allowed euthanasia for stray dogs that are rabid, incurably ill, or proven to be dangerous, in a move to reduce the threat to human life. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria issued a series of directions to address the growing number of stray dogs across the country.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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