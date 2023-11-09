Raveena Tandon decks up in red, performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh with daughter Rasha Thadani. Watch

Actor Raveena Tandon is in Uttarakhand on a spiritual retreat. She is joined by her daughter Rasha Thadani, who will be soon making her acting debut in Bollywood. The mother-daughter duo is currently in Rishikesh. Raveena and Rasha recently performed Ganga aarti there. Also read: Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha wishes mom on 49th birthday with special video

Raveena Tandon, Rasha in Rishikesh

Raveena Tandon and her daughters Rasha Thadani at Parmarth Niketan Ghat. (ANI)

News agency ANI tweeted a video from Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh. It showed Raveena in a red ethnic outfit, performing the aarti. Her daughter Rasha wore a pink jacket with a black outfit as she stood away from her mother and took part in the aarti.

Several other devotees are also seen standing behind the actor and her daughter. Bhajans were heard in the background. The tweet read, “Uttarakhand: Actress Raveena Tandon performed Ganga Aarti at Parmarth Niketan Ghat in Rishikesh.”

Raveena in Uttarakhand

Raveena turned a year older on October 26. Days after her birthday, she took off to Uttarakhand. Previously, she and Rasha offered prayers at the Kedarnath Temple. She also participated in the Rudrabhishek puja at the temple.

She was almost mobbed by fans and other pilgrims, who rushed to take selfies with her, when Raveena came out of the temple. As per a report of ANI, Raveena appreciated the arrangements of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. She also praised the beauty of Kedarnath Dham.

It is being reported that Raveena had a change in her Uttarakhand plan as reportedly she was scheduled to leave for Mumbai on Wednesday morning, following the Vedapath puja of Lord Badrivishal. She was to visit the Badrinath temple.

Upcoming work

Raveena will be next seen in the upcoming romantic-comedy, titled Ghudchadi. It stars her alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan, and Khushali Kumar, which is likely to be out in upcoming months. She is also a part of Welcome to the Jungle which marks her onscreen reunion with Akshay Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla.

Her daughter Rasha, on the other hand, will make her Bollywood debut alongside Aaman Devgan in filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's next. The untitled film is slated to release on February 9, 2024. It's backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.

