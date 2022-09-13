Raveena Tandon reacts to John Oliver’s hilarious take on Kohinoor row: 'Entire British museum should be declared…'

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter on Tuesday as she shared an old video of John Oliver, where he joked about Britain's refusal to give the Kohinoor diamond back to India. Conversations about the Kohinoor diamond have been trending on social media amid coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with users posting their opinions about the British empire, and some even sharing memes about stealing the diamond back. Now, Raveena Tandon has tweeted a hilarious video featuring comedian and political commentator John Oliver’s take on the Kohinoor diamond, calling it ‘just fantastic’. Also read: Sushmita Sen, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Earlier in 2015, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had featured a segment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK. In the clip, the host had said that the Kohinoor diamond was ‘removed’ from India and now sits upon an ‘elegant head sofa (he pointed towards a photo of the British crown)’. The late Queen Elizabeth II also wore it during her coronation in 1953, according to the Royal Trust Collection.

John Oliver had joked about Britain's refusal to give the diamond back to India, and shared that the response of the British government was like, "I understand that you want the diamond, but the thing is that we have the diamond, you don't and we're going to keep having it forever. So, in summary, finders keepers, go **** yourself. Cheerio (bye)."

Taking a dig at the British and their tendency to ‘steal’ artifacts from its former colonies, John Oliver had ended the video by saying, "The entire British Museum is an active crime scene." Raveena tweeted his clip and wrote, “Just fantastic! His punchline, ‘The entire British museum should be declared an active crime scene!’” She also added laughing emojis to her tweet.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death last week, a section of people in India were calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the former British Empire, including the Kohinoor diamond, which is part of the British crown jewels, and one of the most famous diamonds in the world. Even actor Taapsee Pannu was asked to share her thoughts on the Kohinoor diamond at a recent red carpet event.

