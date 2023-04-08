Raveena Tandon reacts to trolling on getting Padma Shri: ‘They have their own agenda’

Actor Raveena Tandon has reacted to comments made by 'trolls' on social media platforms saying that she doesn't want to 'give any importance to them'. In a new interview, Raveena also said that their comments ‘will not diminish’ her body of work. She also talked about the movies she did and why she chose those projects. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon reacts as man seeking selfie pushes her daughter at airport)

Actor Raveena Tandon was conferred the Padma Shri recently.

Raveena was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this week. After the honour, many trolled her on social media, questioning why she received the award.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Raveena said, “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work. Trolls only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful (wishes).”

She also said, “I tried to do movies on issues that I felt strongly about. The Nirbhaya case had shaken me so much that I was keen to do Maatr [2017]. Whether it was Daman, Jaago [2004] or Maatr, these films talked about violence against women, and [rallied for] women empowerment. I love commercial cinema, but I also look at projects that will make a difference to society.”

Her daughter Rasha heaped praises and penned a note on Instagram after her Padma Shri win. A part of her caption read, "I couldn't be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can't wait to see what you do next."

Replying to the post, Raveena wrote, "Thank you, my baby! You made my day! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride, when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends, well wishers and loved ones! It makes this moment all worth it."

In the upcoming months, Raveena will be seen in an upcoming romantic-comedy film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthan and Khushali Kumar. Apart from that, she also has Patna Shukla in the pipeline.

