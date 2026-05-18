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Raveena Tandon recalls chilling details from ‘crazy’ 2024 mob incident: ‘I caught intruder by his shirt, threw him out'

In 2024, Raveena Tandon faced false assault allegations after a mob gathered outside her home. During the chaos, she intervened to protect her driver.

May 18, 2026 11:47 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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In 2024, actor Raveena Tandon made headlines after a family accused her and her driver of allegedly physically assaulting a woman. Soon after the incident, a mob of around 30 men reportedly gathered outside her residence. In a recent interview with ETimes, Raveena opened up about the terrifying ordeal and revealed how she physically threw an intruder out of her house during the chaos.

Raveena Tandon recalls 30 men standing outside her house

Raveena Tandon recalls 30 men standing outside her house during 2024 mob incident.

Raveena stated that the allegations made against her and her driver were false and added that CCTV footage from the building later helped establish the truth. She further claimed that the police informed her it appeared to be an “extortion plan”. Recalling the frightening incident, she said, “I'd have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here being is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money. They were blaming him for no reason, when nothing had happened. I thought if the women in the burqas are someone's guest, I'd go and say sorry on behalf of the driver.”

Raveena is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film features a large ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Disha Patani and Johnny Lever, among others. The film is the third instalment in the Welcome franchise and is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

 
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