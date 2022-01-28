Raveena Tandon refutes rumours about rivalry with Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor: ‘There is no dirty politics'

Actor Raveena Tandon was one of the top actors of Bollywood in the 90s. The actor has now rubbished rumours about her rivalry with actors Shilpa Shetty and Kajol.

In a new interview, when Raveena was asked about her alleged rivalry with 90s hit actors Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor and Kajol, she said there was no ‘dirty politics’ there. She told RJ Siddharth Kanan, “There were was no cut-throat or dirty politics.” She said that she has been friends with Shilpa ‘from day 1’. “We’ve done films together. Kajol and me have been friends. It’s nothing of that sort.”

She also added that even though she doesn't have any sour relations with Karisma, Shilpa and Kajol, there were a few actors who played ‘dirty games’ and were a part of ‘dirty gossip’, and she has stayed away from it all.

Raveena also opened up about the time when she was replaced by an actor's girlfriend because she was insecure. “I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account,” she said.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with 1991 action film Patthar Ke Phool, for which she won Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. She was later seen in films such as Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi and Ghulam-E-Mustafa. After appearing with Govinda in the film Sandwich, Raveena took a break from films for a while. In 2014, she made her comeback as a judge on CEO's Got Talent with Mahesh Bhatt and Raj Nayak. Last year, she made her OTT debut with Netflix's show Aranyak, in which she played the role of cop Kasturi Dogra.

