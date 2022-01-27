Raveena Tandon recalls being replaced in films as hero’s girlfriend was ‘insecure’: ‘Best part was she dumped him and…’

Raveena Tandon was among the ruling actors in Bollywood in the 90s and recently made her web show debut with, Aranyak. The actor has now revealed how she was replaced in a few films on the insistence of the hero's girlfriend. She laughed while sharing how that the same hero came back to her with a work offer after he was dumped by his girlfriend.

“I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account,” she told Siddharth Kannan in an interview.

She further added, "And then she pressurised another favourite hero of mine to replace me from another movie. That hero came and told me, ‘arey wo aake itna roi, itna roi ki main aap log ki purani gang hu aur aapne kaise isko lelia. Rona dhona hua uska. To maine aur director ne socha chalo theek hai, little bit of loyalty we owe to her (She came to me and cried so much, saying that she was our old gang member and asked us how dare we approach you. So, the director and me decided to cast her as a token of our loyalty to her)'.”

Laughing over how the male actor came a full circle a few years later, Raveena revealed, “The best part was she dumped that hero after a few years and he came to me, ‘arey uski film thi yar, tu please abhi mere liye karde, wo beech me chhod ke chali gai (It was her film but please you do it for me, she has quit in between).’ Maine kaha main to tereko pahle se bolti thi ki uski fitrat hi aisi hai (I told him that I had already warned you about her nature). It was very funny actually. It didn't make a difference to me because to a certain extent, I do believe that there is a certain path your destiny has to follow."

Also read: Raveena Tandon reveals RGV didn't want to cast her in Shool, kept saying 'I can only see you do Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare'

Raveena has delivered several successful films like Patthar Ke Phool, Andaz Apna Apna, Shool, Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi and Ziddi. She will now be seen in Kannada film, KGF: Chapter 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail