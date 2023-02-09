Raveena Tandon reveals if Karisma Kapoor and she are friends now after their feud in the 90s: 'We meet socially but...'

Raveena Tandon has alleged in the past that she was removed from films because of Karisma Kapoor. The alleged feud of the two actors, who were seen together in films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), continues to grab attention even today. In a recent interview, Raveena was asked about their current equation, and the actor said in her brief response that the two only met socially. Also read: Farah Khan once revealed details of Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s catfight

In old interviews, Raveena, did not reveal the name of the actor, but seemingly slammed Karisma for using her influence to get her 'kicked out of four films'. Now, in a recent interview, Raveena was asked to list actors from the 90s that she was still friends with. She took Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Neelam and Manisha Koirala's name.

Speaking about her bond with them, Raveena Tandon said in an interview to ANI, "Whenever we all meet, we meet so warmly and there are times we party together, even in those days we used to... I used to go pick up Urmila and we used to go for the Holi parties together." When Raveena was asked if Karisma was one of her friends from the film industry, the actor said, "We do meet socially, but I think she has her set circle (of friends)."

In the 90s, Raveena was rumoured to be dating actor Ajay Devgn, until they allegedly broke up, and Ajay reportedly began dating Karisma Kapoor. In a 1997 interview with Rediff, Raveena had said, "I won't name the heroine, but because she was insecure she had me removed from four films. As a matter of fact, I was to do one of the films with her. She was closer to the producer and the hero apparently. So these things do happen, but I'm not into playing these sort of games."

When the interviewer said that her 'catfight' with Karisma was common knowledge, and she had even refused to pose with Raveena at a party, the actor had responded, "It doesn't make me a superstar if I pose with a Karisma Kapoor today. She doesn't feature in my life in any which way. I'm a professional, I don't care. I would pose with a broomstick if need be... Karisma and I are not the best of friends. Ditto with Ajay... Professionally I'm ready to work with Ajay or Karisma. Where work is concerned I don't bother about these stupid ego problems."

Later, in a 2007 episode of Koffee With Karan, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan had revealed that Raveena and Karisma's was the 'worst fight' she had ever witnessed. She narrated an incident from the sets of Sanjay Gupta’s directorial debut Aatish: Feel The Fire (1994), when Karan Johar asked her, “Which is the worst fight you have seen between two actresses?” Farah had said, “I was once doing a song with Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon, long ago, in a film called Aatish. They were both having some kind of teenage spat. They were hitting each other with their wigs. One was hitting, the other was stamping her foot with her heel. It was quite childish. I am sure they will laugh about it now."

