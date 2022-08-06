When Raveena Tandon said Akshay Kumar 'tolerated' Rekha: 'He wanted to run away from her'

Actors Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon had worked together in many films, and their dating rumours were rife in the early 90s. Raveena had revealed that the two started dating in 1995 but didn't wanted to make it public. In 1996, rumours about Rekha and Akshay's romance started but later in an interview, Raveena revealed that nothing was going on between them and that Akshay wanted to ‘runaway from Rekha’. Also Read: When Akshay Kumar revealed his first love: ‘I told the boy sitting next to me that I love this teacher, want to marry her’

Raveena and Akshay began dating in 1995, after they starred together in the 1994 hit film Mohra. Raveena had said in an interview, that the two got engaged in the late 90s. When the tabloids were buzzing with the linkup rumours of Akshay and Rekha during the shoot of Khiladiyon ka Khiladi in 1996, Raveena Tandon intervened and cleared up the rumours.

She told Reddit in an interview, “I don't think Akshay ever had anything to do with Rekha. As a matter of fact, he would run away from her. Akshay tolerated Rekha because of the film. At one point she wanted to get lunch dabbas for him from home. That's when I put my foot down. I felt it was taking things a bit too far.”

After breaking up with Raveena in 1998, Akshay started dating his International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna. After dating each other for a few years, they got married in 2001. The couple has two children- a son named Aarav whom they welcomed in 2002 and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Raveena got married to businessman Anil Thadani. They welcomed their daughter Rasha Thadani and a son Ranbirvardhan Thadani together.

