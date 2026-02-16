Raveena Tandon said ‘sorry’ to Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar. Here’s why

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which hit theatres in December, is continuing to make waves long after its release. The Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer has now won the admiration of actor Raveena Tandon. Raveena has confessed that she was so impressed by the film that she called Aditya’s wife and actor Yami Gautam to say “sorry” to her. Raveena Tandon has given a glowing review to Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Raveena recalls reaction after watching Dhurandhar Raveena recently joined the Zoom Spotlight podcast session, where she opened up about her reaction after watching Dhurandhar and revealed why she felt compelled to call actor Yami Gautam soon after.

She revealed that she called Yami to say sorry and even asked her to share her attention with Aditya.

Raveena said, “I saw Dhurandhar and I called Yami Gautam and said, 'I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.' He completely brought back what was missing. The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar and more. They felt like the hero was looking like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems and dealing with it. Hero is coming out as a hero.”

During the chat, Raveena was told that Ranveer Singh has confessed that he is one of her biggest fans. The actor was amused by it. “He was a 10-year-old when he came to see me doing a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar. Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind blowing. Sanjay and Akshaye were so outstanding. Sara was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi sir and Gaurav Gera were amazing,” Raveena added.

About Dhurandhar Released in theatres on December 5 last year, Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box-office success. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

Set against the gritty backdrop of Lyari town in Karachi, Aditya Dhar’s film delves into covert intelligence missions intertwined with major geopolitical and terror flashpoints, including the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film has emerged as a box-office juggernaut, raking in ₹1300 crore worldwide, with over ₹800 crore coming from India alone, the highest ever for a Hindi film.

Its sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19. Titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second instalment of the franchise is set for a box-office clash with Yash’s pan-India film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair in pivotal roles, with Yash co-writing the film alongside the director.