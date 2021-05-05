Raveena Tandon says British owe India an ‘apology for loot and thieving’, fan jokes she also stole ‘millions of hearts’

Actor Raveena Tandon said that the British owed India an ‘apology’ for the adverse effects of its colonisation on the Indian economy. She was responding to a tweet that said that India was the richest country in the world until British rule.

“India used to be the richest country in the world until the British invasion in the early 17th Century,” a tweet shared by a Twitter handle called ‘Fact’ read. Responding to it, Raveena wrote, “They still owe us an apology for the loot and thieving.”

One of Raveena’s fans took the opportunity to compliment her and replied to her tweet, “Says someone who has done thefts of millions of heart. Joking.” Some agreed with her and said that it was the ‘bare minimum’ that the British could do.

However, others urged her to stop focusing on the past. “What are we doing now to become rich?” one asked. “Ma’am kab tak hum apne past ko dosh dete rahenge... Abhi to mauka hai na hamare haath me, apne desh ko behtar banane ka...rich banane kaa (How long will we keep blaming the past? It is now in our hands to make the country better and prosperous),” another said.

Raveena made her Bollywood debut with Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 and went on to star in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Satta. She will next be seen playing a politician in KGF: Chapter 2.

Apart from KGF: Chapter 2, Raveena will also star in a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte. The show also features Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about shooting for the show in Dalhousie amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Raveena had told Hindustan Times in December last year, “I think it’s great. I was working until now from home, I shot a couple of ads. We have to learn the new normal, and can’t really help it. This has become the way of life — crew in PPE suits, it’s changed.”