'Paranoid' Raveena Tandon shares throwback video of air travel in Covid-19 times. Watch

Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a video of when she travelled by air in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in December. She noted how her behaviour bordered on "paranoia" but she felt it was justified.

She wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so . #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks . the highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."





The video showed Raveena seated on the window seat as she sprayed the tray table and seatbelt with sanitizer. She was wearing a mask, face shield and gloves. Her overall body language looked stressed and cautious.

Her fans had a mixed reaction to it; some clearly found the whole thing rather funny while many others agreed that one needed to very careful in the times of coronavirus.

One user said: "Ha ha this is so me." Many others wrote "ha ha" and dropped laughing face emojis. One said: "The next normal!! For few years atleast... Stay safe." A third person said: "Happy journey and be safe."

Raveena often shares throwback videos on her Instagram page. Some time back, she had shared one from the year 2000, when she was on a wildlife safari in Botswana. The video had shown Raveena sitting in an open jeep in close proximity to two lionesses.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Raveena will be seen next in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2. She will be seen playing a politician in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON