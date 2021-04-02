IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Paranoid' Raveena Tandon shares throwback video of air travel in Covid-19 times. Watch
Raveena Tandon in her throwback video.
Raveena Tandon in her throwback video.
bollywood

'Paranoid' Raveena Tandon shares throwback video of air travel in Covid-19 times. Watch

  • Raveena Tandon posted a throwback video of her in an aircraft, spraying sanitizer all over. She agreed it had bordered on paranoia but said that it was warranted.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 06:07 PM IST

Raveena Tandon on Friday shared a video of when she travelled by air in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic in December. She noted how her behaviour bordered on "paranoia" but she felt it was justified.

She wrote: "My Paranoia , but rightfully so . #throwbackdecember2020 #flying in times of Corona .. #sanitisedworld #saferthansorry please keep wearing your masks . the highest jump in cases reported in India yesterday. Let’s be careful for our own safety and the safety of others . You might even just be a carrier so please be careful around people."


The video showed Raveena seated on the window seat as she sprayed the tray table and seatbelt with sanitizer. She was wearing a mask, face shield and gloves. Her overall body language looked stressed and cautious.

Her fans had a mixed reaction to it; some clearly found the whole thing rather funny while many others agreed that one needed to very careful in the times of coronavirus.

One user said: "Ha ha this is so me." Many others wrote "ha ha" and dropped laughing face emojis. One said: "The next normal!! For few years atleast... Stay safe." A third person said: "Happy journey and be safe."

Raveena often shares throwback videos on her Instagram page. Some time back, she had shared one from the year 2000, when she was on a wildlife safari in Botswana. The video had shown Raveena sitting in an open jeep in close proximity to two lionesses.

Also read: Dia Mirza expecting first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi: 'Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb'

Raveena will be seen next in Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2. She will be seen playing a politician in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
raveena tandon covid 19 news coronavirus bollywood + 2 more

Related Stories

Here are the favourite Holi memories of Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon and others.
Here are the favourite Holi memories of Richa Chadha, Raveena Tandon and others.
bollywood

Holi 2021: When Richa, Raveena recalled fave memories of festival of colours

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 07:13 PM IST
  • With the Covid-19 pandemic pouring water all over our Holi plans this year, let us revisit Bollywood celebrities' favourite memories of the festival of colours.
READ FULL STORY
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
Raveena Tandon shared the video on the occasion of International Forest Day.
bollywood

Watch: Raveena's close encounter with lionesses in throwback video from Botswana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:32 PM IST
  • Raveena Tandon shared a throwback video from her visit to Botswana in 2000 and how she found herself metres away from a pride of lionesses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP