Raveena Tandon shares a glimpse of her and Rasha Thadani having a ball at Taylor Swift concert. See post

Raveena Tandon took her Instagram on Friday to share a glimpse of her recent trip to Singapore with her daughter, Rasha Thadani. The mother-daughter duo spent quality time at a Taylor Swift concert last month, pictures and videos of which she shared online. (Also Read: Raveena Tandon on Mumbai chowk renamed after dad Ravi Tandon: He may not be in the spotlight, his influence can be felt) Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore

Raveena Tandon’s post

Raveena’s post contained numerous throwback pictures and videos of her and Rasha having a ball at The Eras Tour in Singapore. Sharing them she wrote, “Just mom daughter things. My girls, BFFs. @taylorswift The Eras Tour Singapore by @rashathadani.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In the videos, they can be seen dancing along to Taylor’s songs. One of the videos also show Rasha singing along to Love Story and Raveena can’t help but kiss her. She also shared clips of Taylor performing to some of her hits through the years.

Rasha’s birthday

Rasha celebrated her 19th birthday with her family and friends two weeks ago. She shared a glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram, which consisted of chocolate cake, purple and gold balloons and more. In one of the pictures she shared, Raveena and her husband Anil can be seen all smiles as she cuts the cake. She also shared pictures clicked with some of her closest friends, apart from a video of her friends singing her happy birthday as she cuts another cake with a bunch of roses by her side.

Upcoming work

Raveena was last seen in the legal drama Patna Shuklla and crime drama Karmma Calling, both of which released on Disney+ Hotstar. She will soon be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, a stand-alone sequel to the 2007 film Welcome. Ghudchadi is also a project she’s shooting for. Rasha graduated from Dhirubai Ambani International School and is yet to make her Bollywood debut. She will star with Aaman Devgan in Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming production. The film is expected to release sometime this year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place